NDP leadership candidates slam Trudeau’s ‘spineless’ approach to Trump at Toronto debate

The five candidates running to be the next leader of the federal New Democratic Party launched into their Toronto debate by attacking the way Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dealt with U.S. President Donald Trump and promised to implement a “Buy Canada” policy.

While not one of the party’s official events, this is the only debate between the candidates being held in Toronto and is focusing on the themes of the economy and labour. It is being hosted by the United Steelworkers union.

The five candidates participating in the debate were: