Newly minted Conservative Leader Scheer to hit the road this summer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer drinks milk as he takes the stage at the National Press Gallery Dinner in Gatineau, Quebec, Saturday June 3, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Before Canada’s new Conservative leader arrived at a news conference this week to opine on the spring session of Parliament, an aide affixed a sign to the podium: “Andrew Scheer, leader of the Official Opposition.”

The jokes came quickly: if the parliamentary media needed a sign to know who he was, what hope does he have among Canadians?

The goal for Scheer this summer as he sets out on a cross-Canada tour following last month’s narrow victory in the party’s leadership race is a simple one: introduce himself — and his vision for the party — to the nation.

“Conservatives need to show Canadians our positive vision and why Conservatives believe what we believe,” he said from the podium bearing his name.

“We’re almost at the halfway mark for this Liberal mandate and it’s pretty obvious that the sunny skies have clouded over.”

At present, there appears to be a sliver of daylight between the governing Liberals and the Conservatives is tight, though the election is still two years away, a new Canadian Press/Ekos Politics poll suggests.

Of 5,568 people surveyed earlier this month, 33 per c