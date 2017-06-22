Ontario Liberals embed 2019 minimum wage hike in new law

A Progressive Conservative government would be forced to change labour laws in order to derail the $15-a-hour minimum wage increase that takes effect six months after the June 2018 election.

In an unusual move, the Liberals have embedded the increase in the Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act being studied this summer by an all-party committee.

Under the legislation expected to pass this fall, the minimum wage, now $11.40 an hour, will jump to $14 on Jan. 1.

It will then increase to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2019, well after the