Trudeau’s Liberals reach the midway point amid booze-tax brouhaha and Senate suspense

There were questions about the government’s overhaul of national-security laws, Chinese encroachment, and the decision to remove the name of Hector-Louis Langevin from the executive building across from Parliament Hill.

But on the last day of the spring sitting — a sitting that began with questions about the prime minister’s Christmas vacation — what most animated the House of Commons was the price of booze.

Specifically, whether Parliament should legislate that the excise tax on alcoholic beverages will henceforth increase annually at the rate of inflation.