U.S. congressmen criticize Ottawa’s oversight of Chinese high-tech takeovers

The head of the House Armed Services Committee in Washington is urging Ottawa to be “more vigilant” in its national-security process when Chinese investors want to buy Canadian high-tech firms that specialize in sophisticated military hardware.

Representative Mac Thornberry was responding to The Globe and Mail reports on a bid by Hytera Communications Corp. of Shenzhen, China, to take over Vancouver-based Norsat International Inc., which sells satellite technology to the U.S. military and NATO. The government approved the sale without a formal national security review.