What ever happened to Vox Pop Labs’ $600,000 Canada 150 survey?

Last November, Mark Gilchrist was at the Canadian Human Rights Museum in Winnipeg for a group sit-down with several dozen strangers to talk about what being Canadian meant to each of them. What made them proud to be Canadian? What made them embarrassed to be Canadian?
Going into the gathering, Gilchrist thought he’d be in for a night of intense debate. Instead, he says he was surprised as people patiently waited their turn to talk and listened instead of trying to chime in with their two cents at every opportunity. “I remember leaving there thinking it’d be nice to do more things like that where we talked with people we don’t know from different political stripes,” Gilchrist says. “We talked about things that are important to our country and we realized that most people aren’t as far apart as we sometimes lead ourselves to believe.”