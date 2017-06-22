What keeps Trudeau smiling? The alternatives.

Assuming Justin Trudeau isn’t planning a summer retreat to the Aga Khan’s island, he’s well positioned to enjoy Canada’s Big Birthday Bash.

The House of Commons is in summer recess. Political machinations have yielded to a yen for margaritas and merry-making. Who would you rather party with — Justin Trudeau or Andrew Scheer, that smiling reboot of Stephen Harper who wants to put flags on gas pumps?

Halfway through his first term (and notwithstanding partisan rants) Trudeau’s government may be less than people hoped for — but still better than they feared.

While the United States elected a serial liar who has pimped out the White House for personal gain (it’s only a matter of time before Trump opens a gift shop in the West Wing), the worst that can be said here is that Canadians have empowered a typical politician, albeit one with a rock star’s charisma.