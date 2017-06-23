B.C. NDP to introduce throne speech confidence motion Monday, vote Thursday

British Columbia’s New Democrats say they will introduce an amended motion Monday that aims to defeat Premier Christy Clark’s minority Liberal government.

NDP house leader Mike Farnworth says the Opposition will introduce a confidence motion as an amendment to the debate on Thursday’s throne speech.

He says the motion will ask for an immediate vote in the legislature on the speech, but that’s not expected to happen because it requires the unanimous consent of the members of the legislature, including the Liberals.

Farnworth says he expects the throne speech confidence vote Thu