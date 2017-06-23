Boeing factory where Trump delivered jobs speech to lay off 200 workers

The South Carolina Boeing plant where President Trump gave a speech promising to protect U.S. jobs says it’s laying off workers.

Boeing confirmed to CNNMoney on Thursday that it’s cutting about 200 jobs at its plant in South Carolina. The plant had previously experienced sizable cutbacks in 2013 when Boeing significantly scaled back contract workers.

Speaking at the plant in February, Trump promised a crowd of assembly workers, managers and executives that “jobs is one of the primary reasons I’m standing here today as your President, and I will never, ever disappoint you.”