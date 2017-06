Canadian pot ads? Think beer ads. Then think again

Beer commercials have taught Canadians how to celebrate their weekends — and occasionally, their national identity. So what are we going to learn from ads for marijuana?

Pot will be legal by July 1 next year, but don’t count on an accompanying flurry of patriotic, “Cannabis Day” advertising. Though lots of Canadians may greet this new industry as a point of national pride — a way to lure tourists from abroad, even — it’s looking like the marketing is destined to be modest.