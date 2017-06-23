Depp’s ‘assassin’ comments the latest in celebrity anger

Johnny Depp has sparked controversy for joking about assassinating Donald Trump during an appearance at a large festival in Britain, the latest example of artists using violent imagery when dealing with the president.

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Depp asked the crowd at Glastonbury Festival, in reference to the death of Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth in 1865.

The 54-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star then added: “I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been awhile and maybe it is time.”

The Secret Service in a statement said Friday it “is aware of the comments in question. For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities.”

Depp was at the festival Thursday to introduce a screening of his 2004 fil