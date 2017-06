Hunt for special adviser on counter-radicalization bogging down

Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Ralph Goodale scrums with media in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. iPolitics/Matthew Usherwood

Six months after Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said that the hunt for someone to fill the newly-created position of special adviser on counter-radicalization was down to its final two candidates, the search appears to have stalled — even though the government apparently expected the selection process to be done months ago.