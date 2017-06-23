Info reforms would put Canada 46th among countries, just behind Peru: centre

Even once reforms proposed by the Trudeau government were in place, Canada would only sit 46th on a list of global freedom-of-information rankings — sandwiched between Peru and Bulgaria.

The Halifax-based Centre for Law and Democracy says the planned changes to the Access to Information Act tabled this week would add just two points to Canada’s overall score for its legal framework on the right to information.

The new score — 92 points out of a possible 150 — would bump Canada up three places on the country listings, from its current ranking of 49th in the world.