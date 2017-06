Mike Pence energizes religious right in speech to Focus on Family members

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence’s visit Friday to Colorado to celebrate the anniversary of Focus on the Family came at a time of change for the religious right during the age of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Focus on the Family was once well-known for its involvement in politics. But under new leadership, it has dialed that back in an effort by younger evangelicals to withdraw from partisan culture wars.