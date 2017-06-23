Military to encourage all members to wear uniforms at Pride events

The Canadian military is set to issue a policy — likely by next week — encouraging all members to wear their uniforms at Pride events, iPolitics has learned.

The move will come on the heels of a similar directive issued by the Royal Canadian Navy on Tuesday and is set to reverse the policy that required members to ask permission to wear their uniforms at Pride parades and similar events.

It is expected the Forces-wide change will come in the form of a directive similar to the one from the Navy, which went out via email from National Defence Headquarters and stressed the responsibility of the military to demonstrate diversity.