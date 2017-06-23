Power still off for 200 properties in Red Deer after Tuesday’s windstorm

RED DEER, Alta. — Officials in Red Deer, Alta., say it will take more than a month to clean up the city following a bad storm earlier this week.

As of Friday, there are still about 200 properties without power.

The City of Edmonton is sending down crews to help remove downed trees on cars, homes, streets and fences.

Emergency Management coordinator Karen Mann says their other focus is on the parks system and getting damaged trees removed.

Homes where damaged and trees were uprooted Tuesday evening when wind gusts of more than 100 km/h hit.

Windows were blown out at one city mall and the roof of at least one store was lifted off.

One person suffered minor injuries at a campground.

(CTV Edmonton)

The Canadian Press