Renaming Langevin Block isn’t rewriting history – it’s unearthing it

I have an old-school map I found in a junk store, framed and hanging in my dining room. It’s undated, but the clues to its age are in the place names. While it’s a map of Africa and that continent is all in colour, it extends all the way up to Sweden in black and white and, in between, you can find Petrograd.