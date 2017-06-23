Toronto stock index rallies on resource stocks, as BlackBerry shares tumble 12%

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rallied on the strength of resource stocks, but shares in BlackBerry plunged after its first-quarter sales failed to meet expectations.

The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 99.66 points to 15,319.56, with the base metals and gold sectors leading the way.

Blackberry shares (TSX:BB) dropped more than 12 per cent after the company announced a profit of US$671 million in its latest quarter, despite revenue falling to US$235 million compared with US$400 million a year ago.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average shed 2.53 points to 21,394.76. The S&P 500 edged up 3.80 points to 2,438.30, while the Nasdaq composite gained 28.56 points at 6,265.25.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.15 of a U.S. cent lower to an average price of 75.37 cents US.

The August crude contract was up 27 cents at US$43.01 per barrel and the July natural gas contract advanced four cents at US$2.93 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract gained US$7 at US$1,256.40 an ounce and the July copper contract added three cents at US$2.62 a pound.

The Canadian Press