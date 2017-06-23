Senate defies House of Commons, delays Indian Act update past July deadline

While all eyes were on the Senate’s approval of the federal budget Thursday, senators have forced the government’s hand on a different piece of legislation and appear ready to put up a fight this fall.

With both chambers rising for summer, Bill S-3, the government’s answer to a court decision that highlighted sex-based inequities in the Indian Act, will not be able to pass into law before a July 3 deadline.

That’s because the Senate decided to essentially ignore the House’s wishes Thursday morning. The Commons had amended the bill to remove provisions introduced by the Senate that senators say would have better addressed issues of discrimination.