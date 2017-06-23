Tories can’t trump Justin Trudeau’s heart, but they can attack his competence

For a government spending big bucks on something called “deliverology,” the Liberals are doing an awfully poor job deliverologing.

This week, another campaign pledge — reform of the access-to-information regime — was added to the broken-promise bonfire, where it joins modest deficits and electoral reform, among others.

Not that these setbacks slow the Liberal cheer; a look at their Stepford social channels indicates all is well and that, even when they stumble, it’s OK because their “heart is in the right place”. That last bit was actually the defence from Liberals when columnist Chantal Hébert recently excoriated their record.