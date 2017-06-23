White House-media relations at breaking point as Spicer searches for replacement

Five months into Donald Trump’s presidency, White House-media relations are hanging by a thread.

The White House is facing daily criticism from the news media over its decision to reduce the frequency of press briefings and hold some of those briefings off camera, depriving the public of a chance to see White House officials answering questions. Meanwhile, the White House has grown extremely critical of the media for what administration officials describe as biased and sensationalized reporting by grandstanding journalists.

In the middle is an overstretched and understaffed communications team that has spent over a month unsuccessfully looking for new staff to help relieve some of the pressure. So far, all that search has revealed is that the people the White House wants aren’t interested in the job and the people who are interested in the job aren’t wanted by the White House.