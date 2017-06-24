China landslide leaves at least 140 missing in Sichuan

More than 140 people are feared buried in a landslide in Sichuan province in south-western China, state media say.

About 40 homes were destroyed in Xinmo village in Maoxian county, after the side of a mountain collapsed at about 06:00 local time (22:00 GMT Friday).

Rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors trapped beneath rocks.

Pictures posted by the People’s Daily newspaper show bulldozers moving earth and large boulders as the rescue effort continues.

A couple and a baby were rescued and taken to hospital after teams of workers used ropes to move large rocks while dozens of others s