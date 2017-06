Andrew Scheer distances himself from Kellie Leitch’s Syrian refugee tweet

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says party members endorsed his positive message on immigration during the leadership campaign, suggesting former leadership rival Kellie Leitch is offside with a recent comment about Syrian refugees.

Last week, Leitch tweeted a link to a column about a Syrian refugee charged with beating his wife with a hockey stick.

“A battered wife and a bloodied hockey stick. That’s the legacy of Trudeau’s Syrian refugee program,” she wrote.