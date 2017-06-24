Dean Heller Becomes the Fifth GOP Senator to Oppose Health Care Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s effort to pass the GOP health care plan got a little harder Friday when Nevada’s Dean Heller became the fifth Republican senator to say he can’t support the bill in its current form.

McConnell intends to put his health care bill up for a full Senate vote next week but he’s facing increasing pressure from both ideological wings of his party to find the 50 votes he needs to pass the bill.

“This bill that’s currently in front of the United States Senate … is simply not the answer, and I’m announcing today that in this form I will not support it,” Heller said at a news conference in Las Vegas with Gov. Brian Sandoval Friday morning, pointing to the bill’s dramatic reductions in Medicaid.