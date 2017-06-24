If an election is B.C.’s only answer, then drop the writ

To the charge that she has stolen her opponents’ policies in a transparent effort to pander to public opinion, Christy Clark responds that she has stolen her opponents’ policies and is transparently pandering to public opinion.

“What I’m trying to do,” the premier of British Columbia told Global News Wednesday, the day before a Speech from the Throne containing no fewer than 3o proposals that were nowhere part of the platform she ran on six weeks ago, “is craft an agenda for government that takes the best ideas from all the parties.” It was, she ventured to hope, “a Throne Speech everybody can agree with.”

Faced with this kind of Olympic-level shamelessness — Q. What do you stand for? A. What do you want me to stand for? — what’s an opposition party to do?