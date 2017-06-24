In Quebec, the sovereignty issue is in deep freeze

There was time not so long ago when the very notion of a federal government funding some June 24th festivities in Quebec would have raised eyebrows on both sides of the federalist-sovereigntist divide.

Ottawa has long contributed to the financing of St-Jean-Baptiste celebrations in the rest of Canada, but it had abstained from associating itself with Quebec’s more political Fête nationale.

For sovereigntists and federalists alike, the idea that the high mass of Quebec nationalism would benefit from a federal tithe tended to be a non-starter. Or at least that was presumed to be the case until this year.

Last month, the announcement by Heritage