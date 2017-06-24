The most popular political Facebook group in Ontario targets Kathleen Wynne

A new political force in Ontario is exploding on social media, with defeating Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals in the 2018 election as its key goal.

It’s called Ontario Proud, and its Facebook page has amassed nearly 145,000 followers — more than the provincial Liberals, PCs and NDP combined.

Created little more than a year ago, it has become the province’s biggest online political group.

“Goes to show you that Ontarians are really fed up with the status quo, and they want change,” said Ontario Proud’s founder, Jeff Ballingall.