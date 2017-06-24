Tight Canada 150 security will mean long lineups in Ottawa

Bring water, sunscreen and a healthy dose of patience if you plan to party on Parliament Hill over the Canada Day long weekend.

Police in charge of security for the Canada 150 celebrations in Ottawa are warning visitors to leave their cars at home, carefully pack their bags and arrive two or three hours early.

There will be official events at Major’s Hill Park and the Canadian Museum of History between June 30 and July 2, but the tightest security will be on Parliament Hill. To attend the big shows and main events at the foot of the Peace Tower, people will have to go through one of two screening centres where their bags will be searched.