Trudeau celebrates St-Jean-Baptiste day in Montreal with his family

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the many people attending Fete Nationale celebrations in Quebec.

Trudeau was mobbed by crowds on Saturday as he visited a St-Jean-Baptiste street party in his Montreal riding with his wife and three children.

The prime minister posed for selfies, stopped for lemonade and beer, and chatted with numerous constituents during the 90-minute visit.

In a statement, he said the annual June 24 holiday is an opportunity to celebrate the French language and Quebec culture.

Trudeau also attended Fete Nationale celebrations in Quebec City and Trois-Rivieres on Friday.

The Canadian Press