Why the NDP leadership presents a daunting choice

By — Jun 24 2017

Under the radar of most Canadians, New Democrats are in the midst of a fascinating decision about the face they put forward.

The leadership contest to replace Tom Mulcair won’t result in a dramatic ideological shift for the federal third party. There is no Jeremy Corbyn-like figure offering a lurch toward hard-core old-school socialism; nor a left-wing equivalent to Maxime Bernier’s near-miss campaign to get Tories to embrace a particular strain of modern conservatism. Policy disputes, among the five candidates, are fairly mild.

