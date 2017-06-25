Canadian Parliament Shuts Down Emails Over Fears Of Hacking

Close up of peace tower (parliament building) with a big canadian flag over blue sky in Ottawa, Canada

The House of Commons shut down email and computer network services Sunday over fears hackers might try to break into Canadian parliamentary accounts.

On Friday, MPs in Britain and their staff were informed of a “sustained and determined attack” against their networks.

“These attempts specifically were trying to gain access to users’ emails,” HuffPost UK reported.

Commons spokeswoman Heather Bradley told HuffPost Canada the Parliamentary emails accounts “were temporarily deactivated as part of preventative measures” due to the U.K. hacking.

