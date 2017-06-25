China landslide: Desperate search for survivors continues

Thousands of rescuers are searching through rubble to find 93 people missing after a landslide devastated their village in Sichuan province, southwestern China.

Dozens of homes were buried when the landslide hit Xinmo village in Mao County, Aba Prefecture Saturday morning.

According to the Mao County Government Press Office 10 bodies had been recovered since the beginning of the rescue operation on Saturday. The local government told CNN 93 people were still unaccounted for and 15 people thought to have died had been subsequently found safe.