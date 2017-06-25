Flint stabbing ‘not a failure in border security,’ Goodale says

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says he’s been assured by his U.S. counterpart that American officials are confident in Canadian border security and won’t take steps to make it harder to cross from one country to the other.

An attack — allegedly by a Canadian — on a police officer at an airport in Flint, MI last week raised concerns the U.S. could implement new measures at the border, which would slow down traffic and trade across it, or thicken it.

But Goodale says he has been in close touch with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who wasn’t thinking about such measures.