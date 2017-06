Give the NDP-Green alliance a chance to work

To give credence to Premier Christy Clark’s throne speech would be to disrespect the will of the voters.

It has been a month-and-a-half since the May 9 election and more than three weeks since the NDP and B.C. Greens reached a “confidence and supply agreement” to bring in a new NDP minority government after 16 years of B.C. Liberal governance. The excitement across the South Island, where large majorities of voters cast their ballot for either New Democrats or Greens, has been palpable.