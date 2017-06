Opposition leader the toughest job in politics

Since we abolished real gladiatorial contests, there is no tougher first day on the job than a nervous new leader of an opposition party.

You face your first Question Period, with the prime minister of the day grinning widely at the prospect of slicing you from stem to gudgeon. The galleries are full, the media are staring down with sardonic smiles, your family is watching at home and your political family is holding its breath all around you.