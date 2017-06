Pakistan oil tanker inferno kills at least 123

At least 123 people were killed when a lorry transporting oil burst into flames near the Pakistani city of Ahmedpur East, local officials say.

A crowd had gathered reportedly to collect fuel leaking from the overturned vehicle when it caught fire. Dozens are being treated in hospital.

It appears the tanker blew a tyre while rounding a sharp bend in the road.

The subsequent fire may have been sparked by someone lighting a cigarette, rescue services say.