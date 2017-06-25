Prime Minister to march in Canada’s largest Pride parade today

Federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau works the crowd during Toronto's Pride Parade on Sunday, June 28, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will march in Canada’s largest Pride parade today.

Trudeau, who became the first sitting prime minister to march in a Pride parade during last year’s event, will be joined by other dignitaries including Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde and more than 150 groups and organizations.

Toronto’s long-running Pride festival draws huge crowds to the downtown area each year to celebrate the city’s LGBTQ community.

But uniformed police officers will be absent from the march this year, after parade organizer Pride Toronto barred police floats from participating earlier this year.

In January, organizers decided to adopt a list o