Video of Quebec history float goes viral amid allegations of racism

A float in Montreal’s Fête nationale parade Saturday quickly prompted widespread rebuke online with some attendees calling it racist.

The float went along St. Denis Street carrying singer Annie Villeneuve and a pianist, along with a billboard that said “Once upon a time…” in French.

It was pushed by four black teens wearing tan-coloured clothes with dozens of white people following in white clothes.

A video of it was posted to Facebook around 2 p.m. ET and within three hours it had been shared more than 6,000 times.