As the queer community spreads out, can the gay village remain vital?

Every year, when Lucah Rosenberg-Lee goes to Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village to celebrate LGBT pride, he wears a rainbow sticker on his chest that says “Trans.”

And every year, like clockwork, a stranger asks him why he is impersonating a transgender man.

The thing is, Rosenberg-Lee isn’t impersonating anybody. The 28-year-old Toronto man is transgender, a fact that some people, even pride revellers in the heart of the city’s gay village, find hard to believe.

Why? Rosenberg-Lee’s best guess