At 150, this peaceable Canada still needs our constant effort

“A British subject I was born, a British subject I will die,” was a truthful statement in 1891 by Canada’s first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald.

An election that year was fought mainly over free trade with the United States, but also about how Canada defined itself.

Today’s Canadians don’t feel like Sir John A. did. In 2017, national identity has a different meaning for almost everyone. English is still the dominant language, but we’re certainly not British.

And whatever you do, people of the world, don’t you dare call us Americans. If one thing has the potential to unite Canadians these days, it’s revulsion at what has become of the United States.

We know a political, social and economic fiasco when we see one and we’re seeing that across the U.S. right now.