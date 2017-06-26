Bob Paulson accused of nepotism in final days as top Mountie

RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson is making “patronage appointments” and handing out “cashable leave” in moves that amount to favouring his friends as he goes out the door, a Carleton University criminologist alleges in a formal complaint to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.

Prof. Darryl Davies on Thursday wrote Goodale a letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Star, in which he slams the top Mountie for making inappropriate promotions in the final weeks before Paulson’s June 30 retirement.

Davies is demanding that Goodale freeze all s