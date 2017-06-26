Canada urged direct women’s aid to small, grassroots groups

Faida Mwangilwa is vetting 78 applications for 26 projects that will direct cash to women in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where poverty and rape as a weapon of war have created no shortage of need.

The grants she gives out will be small, in the hundreds of dollars — not thousands or millions. But they will provide crucial support dealing with big challenges such as fighting sexual assault, training midwives and educating women about their rights.

“The women of the DRC represent more than 51 per cent (of the population) and if these women don’t participate in the management of public affairs, it’s a lost opportunity for the country,” says Mwangilwa, the administrator of the Congolese Women’s Fund, in an interview from Kinshasa.

Mwangilwa’s organization is the type one might expect to receive money under Canada’s new feminist international development policy, which the Trudeau government unveiled earlier this month as part of its foreign policy reboot.

But that’s not likely to happen any time soon because, with an annual budget of about $20,000, this Congo group is simply too small. In the world of international development, where large non-governmental organizations, UN agencies and others dole out much larger chunks of aid that filter down to the ground, the fund’s annual budget amounts to loose change.

Two self-described Canadian feminist advocacy organizations say the government needs to make major changes to how it hands out foreign aid, so that it reaches small, grassroots women’s development organizations. The government says it wants to find new ways to deliver aid so that it reaches small