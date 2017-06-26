Canadian lumber producers face average 27 per cent duties with second wave

Workers pile logs at a softwood lumber sawmill in Saguenay, Que., on Nov. 14, 2008. The federal government needs to offer money, training and incentives to ensure a technological revolution in the forestry industry creates well-paid jobs at home rather than abroad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Canada’s softwood lumber industry was slapped by the U.S. Commerce Department Monday with an additional 6.87 per cent average preliminary anti-dumping duty for six months.

That raises total export tariffs to roughly 27 per cent for about two months until the 19.88 per cent average preliminary countervailing duties come off at the end of August.

Both duties would be reinstated around the end of the year when the rates of the final determinations are set.

Resolute Forest Products (TSX:RFP) was again assessed Monday with the lowest duties of 4.59 per cent while Canfor (TSX:CFP) gets the highest at 7.72 per cent.

Two other mandatory respondents, West Fraser Timber (TSX:WFT) and Tol