Female politicians face ‘glass cliff’ despite provincial gains

British Columbia Premier Christy Clark faces a confidence vote this week in the provincial legislature that she’ll likely lose, paving the way for the NDP to form a government.

But Clark nonetheless made history last month when she became the first female premier to win a second election at a time when Canada’s provinces are increasingly fertile ground for women in political leadership roles. For a few months in 2013, half of the provincial premiers were women, a rare moment of gender parity.

Currently, three women stand at the helm of sub-national governments: Clark, Alberta’s Rachel Notley and Ontario’s Kathleen Wynne. A total of 11 women have occupied premiers’ offices. Compared to the federal level of government, where only one woman has held the top job, the provinces seem relatively woman-friendly.