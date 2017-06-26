National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

Female politicians face ‘glass cliff’ despite provincial gains

By — Jun 26 2017

British Columbia Premier Christy Clark faces a confidence vote this week in the provincial legislature that she’ll likely lose, paving the way for the NDP to form a government.

But Clark nonetheless made history last month when she became the first female premier to win a second election at a time when Canada’s provinces are increasingly fertile ground for women in political leadership roles. For a few months in 2013, half of the provincial premiers were women, a rare moment of gender parity.

Currently, three women stand at the helm of sub-national governments: Clark, Alberta’s Rachel Notley and Ontario’s Kathleen Wynne. A total of 11 women have occupied premiers’ offices. Compared to the federal level of government, where only one woman has held the top job, the provinces seem relatively woman-friendly.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines