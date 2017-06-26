GOP senators call for more time to debate, change health care bill

Two Republican critics of the Senate’s health care bill expressed strong doubts Sunday that the legislation can make it through the chamber before the July 4 recess, as the GOP leadership wants.

“It’s certainly going to be very difficult,” Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said on ABC’s “This Week” when asked whether the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump could get her support by week’s end. “For my part, I’m very concerned about the cost of insurance for older people with serious chronic illnesses and the impact of the Medicaid cuts on our state governments, the most vulnerable people in our society, and health care providers such as our rural hospitals and nursing homes, most of whom are very dependent on the Medicaid program.”