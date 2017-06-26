Liberal government waiting for more details on Trump travel ban decision

The Trudeau government is waiting for more details after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday partially reinstated President Donald Trump’s ban on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries.

But a spokesman for Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said dual nationals from the affected countries travelling on their Canadian passports would not be subject to the restrictions.

Spokesman Bernie Derible also said Canadian permanent residents from the six designated countries who have valid resident cards and valid U.S. visas, and are deemed eligible by U.S. border authorities to enter the U.S., would not be denied entry.

“We are awaiting additional details from U.S. officials,” Derible said in an emailed statement.

“The Department of Homeland Security has indicated that it is discussing the executive order and the court’s decision with the departments of State and Justice and will provide additional information on implementation at a later date.”

The government is advising all people planning trave