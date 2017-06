Liberals shockingly timid on access-to-information reform

In November, after the prime minister issued a statement noting his “deep sorrow” on the passing of “legendary revolutionary” Fidel Castro, opening himself to worldwide mockery, iPolitics sent some access to information requests to Global Affairs and the Privy Council Office, trying to learn who wrote and approved the statement.

