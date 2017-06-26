Michelle Carter case is the next step in the increasing normalization of suicide

Michelle Carter met Conrad Roy on a trip to Florida in 2012. The two Boston-area teenagers saw each other occasionally afterwards; mostly they exchanged emails and text messages. Roy was popular, an honours student, athletic. But he suffered from depression and anxiety disorders and had previously attempted suicide.

In the spring of 2014 he began having similar thoughts. Carter initially told him to seek treatment, but at some point in July decided he would be better off dead. Over the last two weeks of his life she sent him dozens of texts encouraging him to kill himself (“You always say you’re gonna do it, but you never do… You just need to do it”), including helpful tips on how it might be done.