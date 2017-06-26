Picking up the harassment probe into Don Meredith a mistake, says his lawyer

The Senate ethics watchdog should have abandoned her investigation into allegations of workplace harassment and bullying when Don Meredith resigned his seat last month, his lawyer argued Monday.

“I just don’t think that it makes any sense and it’s not fair,” said Toronto-based lawyer Bill Trudell.

“He’s gone. He resigned. He did the right thing in the circumstances.”

The fact that Meredith is no longer a senator would normally halt such an inquiry, but Senate ethics officer Lyse Ricard picked things up again last week after the ethics committee recommended she press ahead with the two-year-old probe.

The committee said it is only fair to both the former senator and the employees involved that the allegations of harassment, sexual harassment and the abuse of authority in the workplace be fully investigated.

Ricard, for her part, is stepping down from her role as of Friday for family reasons.

The committee said the Senate can no longer impose any sanctions on Meredith, but noted the investigation might help clarify the rules and identify the best way to deal with such issues in the future.

If the Senate wants to make some institutional chang