Police say man checking on well-being of neighbour hit with pepper spray

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police say a Good Samaritan who went to check on a neighbour's well-being after hearing arguing was rewarded with a blast of pepper spray in his face.

They say the man heard arguing in the apartment above him early Monday and went to see if a woman who lived there needed assistance.

When he arrived and said he'd call police, it's alleged a man opened the door and pepper sprayed him in the face.

Kingston, Ont., police say officers had to wear face masks to go through the hallway to get to the apartment due to the lingering effects of the spray.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon without a licence, and assault with a weapon.

Investigators say the incident at the apartment was deemed have been a verbal argument only.

The Canadian Press